DATE ISSUED: Friday 27th December 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 28th December 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon and evening: Variably cloudy with brief and localized showers.

Tonight, through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:46 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:43 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 12 mph becoming variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A high-pressure system is the dominant feature today, maintaining a light to gentle breeze while limiting significant precipitation. Meanwhile, relatively moderate levels of available moisture will be sustained today and tonight, before decreasing thereafter. However, the moisture is confined to the lower atmosphere and supports localized showers, when combined with weak winds and daytime heating.

Slight to moderate seas will persist throughout the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. There is a low chance of showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Brief / Localized Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible Fair / Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:42 AM 06:43 AM 06:43 AM SUNSET 05:46 PM 05:46 PM 05:47 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2063