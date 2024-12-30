DATE ISSUED: Monday, December 30th, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) December 31st, 2024

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11:00 PM

MONDAY, DECEMBER 30th, 2024…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Variably cloudy with light isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:47 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A dry and stable atmosphere will continue to restrict precipitation. Meanwhile, a relatively cool northeasterly wind flow will persist.

Seas are expected to gradually subside during this forecast period. However, small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Variably Cloudy, Slightly Breezy Partly cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Slightly Breezy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:43 AM 06:44 AM 06:44 AM SUNSET 05:47 PM 05:48 PM 05:49 PM

