DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, December 31st, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) January 01st, 2025
WEATHER: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:48 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 11 mph.
SYNOPSIS: Drifting patches of low level clouds will account for isolated showers as they traverse the local area. Meanwhile, a mostly northeasterly wind flow will maintain a relatively cool atmosphere.
Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
|
Day
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Weather
|
Isolated Showers
|
Isolated Showers
|
Isolated Showers
|
High Temperture
|
29 ℃ / 84 ℉
|
30 ℃ / 86 ℉
|
30 ℃ / 86 ℉
|
Low Temperture
|
23 ℃ / 73 ℉
|
25 ℃ / 77 ℉
|
26 ℃ / 79 ℉
|
Sunrise
|
06:44 am
|
06:44 am
|
06:44 am
|
Sunset
|
17:48 pm
|
17:49 pm
|
17:49 pm
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2065
