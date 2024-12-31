DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, December 31st, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) January 01st, 2025

WEATHER: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:48 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 11 mph.

SYNOPSIS: Drifting patches of low level clouds will account for isolated showers as they traverse the local area. Meanwhile, a mostly northeasterly wind flow will maintain a relatively cool atmosphere.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

Day Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Weather Isolated Showers Isolated Showers Isolated Showers High Temperture 29 ℃ / 84 ℉ 30 ℃ / 86 ℉ 30 ℃ / 86 ℉ Low Temperture 23 ℃ / 73 ℉ 25 ℃ / 77 ℉ 26 ℃ / 79 ℉ Sunrise 06:44 am 06:44 am 06:44 am Sunset 17:48 pm 17:49 pm 17:49 pm

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2065