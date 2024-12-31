PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, December 31st, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) January 01st, 2025

WEATHER: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:48 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 11 mph.

SYNOPSIS: Drifting patches of low level clouds will account for isolated showers as they traverse the local area. Meanwhile, a mostly northeasterly wind flow will maintain a relatively cool atmosphere.
Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Isolated Showers

Isolated Showers

Isolated Showers

29 ℃ / 84 ℉

30 ℃ / 86 ℉

30 ℃ / 86 ℉

23 ℃ / 73 ℉

25 ℃ / 77 ℉

26 ℃ / 79 ℉

06:44 am

06:44 am

06:44 am

17:48 pm

17:49 pm

17:49 pm

 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2065

