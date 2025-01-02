DATE ISSUED: Thursday 2nd January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 3rd January 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy.
Tonight, through Friday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:49 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Today through Friday midday: Northeast to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 16 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
A stable mid to upper atmosphere continues to suppress significant precipitation and wind speeds are forecast to peak today, supporting breezy conditions. Meanwhile, expect moisture levels to increase overnight, when a trough enters the area.
Slight to moderate seas will continue throughout the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Brief Isolated Showers
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Occasionally Cloudy
Scattered Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:44 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:49 PM
|
05:50 PM
|
05:50 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2066
