PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday 2nd January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 3rd January 2025
WEATHER:    
This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy.
Tonight, through Friday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
  
Sunset Today: 5:49 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.  
  
SURFACE WINDS:
Today through Friday midday: Northeast to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 16 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
A stable mid to upper atmosphere continues to suppress significant precipitation and wind speeds are forecast to peak today, supporting breezy conditions. Meanwhile, expect moisture levels to increase overnight, when a trough enters the area.
Slight to moderate seas will continue throughout the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet 
  
SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.
  
FORECASTER: Craig
 vis
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Brief Isolated Showers
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Occasionally Cloudy
Scattered Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F
25°C / 77°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
06:44 AM
06:45 AM
06:45 AM
SUNSET
05:49 PM
05:50 PM
05:50 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2066

