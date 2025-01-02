DATE ISSUED: Thursday 2nd January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 3rd January 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy.

Tonight, through Friday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:49 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Friday midday: Northeast to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 16 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A stable mid to upper atmosphere continues to suppress significant precipitation and wind speeds are forecast to peak today, supporting breezy conditions. Meanwhile, expect moisture levels to increase overnight, when a trough enters the area.

Slight to moderate seas will continue throughout the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Breezy Brief Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers Occasionally Cloudy Scattered Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:44 AM 06:45 AM 06:45 AM SUNSET 05:49 PM 05:50 PM 05:50 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2066