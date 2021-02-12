PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, February 12, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)   

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) February 13, 2021  

 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE….  

 

WEATHER:      

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.  

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F  

    

Sunset Today: 6:12 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.    

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 19 mph and higher gusts possible.  

  

SYNOPSIS:     

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain breezy conditions across the region. Low level clouds embedded in the wind flow may cause isolated showers.  

Due to above normal seas a small craft advisory remains in effect. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough         WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet   

    

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.  

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.  

    

FORECASTER: Albert  

   

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1058

