DATE ISSUED: Friday, February 12, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) February 13, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE….

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:12 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 19 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain breezy conditions across the region. Low level clouds embedded in the wind flow may cause isolated showers.

Due to above normal seas a small craft advisory remains in effect. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1058