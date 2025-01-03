DATE ISSUED: Friday 3rd January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 4th January 2025

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy.

Tonight, through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 5:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 4 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A trough is influencing conditions across the area this forecast period. However, its effects are limited by a stable mid to upper atmosphere, and available moisture levels. Showers are expected overnight and tomorrow, when both moisture and instability levels are highest.

Long-period northerly swells will affect our coastlines this forecast period. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy Scattered Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Breezy

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:45 AM 06:45 AM 06:45 AM SUNSET 05:50 PM 05:50 PM 05:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2067