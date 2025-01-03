PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday 3rd January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 4th January 2025
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy.
Tonight, through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F
Sunset Today: 5:50 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 4 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A trough is influencing conditions across the area this forecast period. However, its effects are limited by a stable mid to upper atmosphere, and available moisture levels. Showers are expected overnight and tomorrow, when both moisture and instability levels are highest.
Long-period northerly swells will affect our coastlines this forecast period. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Variably Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
29°C / 84°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
23°C / 73°F
24°C / 75°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:45 AM
06:45 AM
06:45 AM
SUNSET
05:50 PM
05:50 PM
05:51 PM

