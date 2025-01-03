DATE ISSUED: Friday 3rd January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 4th January 2025
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy.
Tonight, through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F
Sunset Today: 5:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 4 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A trough is influencing conditions across the area this forecast period. However, its effects are limited by a stable mid to upper atmosphere, and available moisture levels. Showers are expected overnight and tomorrow, when both moisture and instability levels are highest.
Long-period northerly swells will affect our coastlines this forecast period. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Variably Cloudy
Scattered Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
23°C / 73°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:45 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:50 PM
|
05:50 PM
|
05:51 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2067
