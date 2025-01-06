PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

ATE ISSUED: Monday, 06 January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 07 January 2025
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F              
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:52 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A fairly dry and stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation across the region. Meanwhile, mostly gentle easterly winds will prevail.
Seas are expected to peak near 9 feet through the next couple of days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough       
WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Fair/Partly Cloudy
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:46 AM
06:46 AM
06:46 AM
SUNSET
05:52 PM
05:52 PM
05:53 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2068

