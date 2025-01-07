DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 07 January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 08 January 2025
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6PM TODAY…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief local shower possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:52 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 7 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A stable atmosphere with low moisture content will continue to restrict shower activity during this forecast period. Additionally, winds are expected to gradually weaken.
Seas, currently peaking near 8 feet, are expected to gradually subside throughout the day. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Generally fair weather.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Shower possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:46 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:52 PM
|
05:53 PM
|
05:53 PM
