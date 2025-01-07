PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 07 January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 08 January 2025
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6PM TODAY…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief local shower possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F              
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:52 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 7 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A stable atmosphere with low moisture content will continue to restrict shower activity during this forecast period. Additionally, winds are expected to gradually weaken.
Seas, currently peaking near 8 feet, are expected to gradually subside throughout the day. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough       
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Generally fair weather.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
 WEATHER
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Shower possible
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Fair/Partly Cloudy
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:46 AM
06:46 AM
06:46 AM
SUNSET
05:52 PM
05:53 PM
05:53 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2069

