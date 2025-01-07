DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 07 January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 08 January 2025

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6PM TODAY…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief local shower possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:52 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 7 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A stable atmosphere with low moisture content will continue to restrict shower activity during this forecast period. Additionally, winds are expected to gradually weaken.

Seas, currently peaking near 8 feet, are expected to gradually subside throughout the day. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Generally fair weather.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy Fair/Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:46 AM 06:46 AM SUNSET 05:52 PM 05:53 PM 05:53 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2069