DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 8th January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 9th January 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy.
Tonight, through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Light rain-showers are possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:53 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Today through Thursday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 10 mph, becoming variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
Expect mostly fair conditions this forecast period, as moisture levels remain low, and a generally stable atmosphere suppresses precipitation. Meanwhile, a loose pressure gradient maintains a generally light breeze, across the area.
Slight to moderate seas will continue throughout the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Light showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:46 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:53 PM
|
05:53 PM
|
05:54 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2070
