PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 8th January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 9th January 2025
WEATHER:    
This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy.
Tonight, through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Light rain-showers are possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             
Forecast Low:  25°C / 77°F
  
Sunset Today: 5:53 P.M.                
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.  
  
SURFACE WINDS:
Today through Thursday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 10 mph, becoming variable at times. 
SYNOPSIS: 
Expect mostly fair conditions this forecast period, as moisture levels remain low, and a generally stable atmosphere suppresses precipitation. Meanwhile, a loose pressure gradient maintains a generally light breeze, across the area.
Slight to moderate seas will continue throughout the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          
WAVES/SWELLS:     2 to 5 feet 
  
SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
   
FORECASTER: Craig
 vis
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Light showers Possible
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
23°C / 73°F
SUNRISE
06:46 AM
06:46 AM
06:46 AM
SUNSET
05:53 PM
05:53 PM
05:54 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2070

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY