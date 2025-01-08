DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 8th January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 9th January 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy.

Tonight, through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Light rain-showers are possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:53 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Thursday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 10 mph, becoming variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Expect mostly fair conditions this forecast period, as moisture levels remain low, and a generally stable atmosphere suppresses precipitation. Meanwhile, a loose pressure gradient maintains a generally light breeze, across the area.

Slight to moderate seas will continue throughout the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Fair / Partly Cloudy Light showers Possible Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:46 AM 06:46 AM SUNSET 05:53 PM 05:53 PM 05:54 PM

