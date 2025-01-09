PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday 9th January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 10th January 2025
WEATHER:
Today: Mostly fair.
Tonight, through Friday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered rain-showers.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               Forecast Low: 22°C / 72°F
Sunset Today: 5:53 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
Today through Friday midday: Light & variable, becoming calm at times.
SYNOPSIS: 
Generally fair weather and light winds will prevail across the area this afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, a frontal boundary enters the area overnight, increasing moisture levels and producing rain-showers with its passage.
Expect slight to moderate sea conditions this forecast period. However, starting today, long period northerly swells will affect the island intermittently; this is forecast to persist into the weekend. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate           WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated rain-showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Variably Cloudy
Scattered Rain-Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
31°C / 88°F
29°C / 84°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
22°C / 72°F
23°C / 73°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
06:46 AM
06:46 AM
06:47 AM
SUNSET
05:53 PM
05:54 PM
05:55 PM

