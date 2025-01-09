DATE ISSUED: Thursday 9th January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 10th January 2025
WEATHER:
Today: Mostly fair.
Tonight, through Friday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered rain-showers.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 22°C / 72°F
Sunset Today: 5:53 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Today through Friday midday: Light & variable, becoming calm at times.
SYNOPSIS:
Generally fair weather and light winds will prevail across the area this afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, a frontal boundary enters the area overnight, increasing moisture levels and producing rain-showers with its passage.
Expect slight to moderate sea conditions this forecast period. However, starting today, long period northerly swells will affect the island intermittently; this is forecast to persist into the weekend. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated rain-showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
|
Variably Cloudy
Scattered Rain-Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
22°C / 72°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:46 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:53 PM
|
05:54 PM
|
05:55 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2071
