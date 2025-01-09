DATE ISSUED: Thursday 9th January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 10th January 2025

WEATHER:

Today: Mostly fair.

Tonight, through Friday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered rain-showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 22°C / 72°F

Sunset Today: 5:53 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Friday midday: Light & variable, becoming calm at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Generally fair weather and light winds will prevail across the area this afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, a frontal boundary enters the area overnight, increasing moisture levels and producing rain-showers with its passage.

Expect slight to moderate sea conditions this forecast period. However, starting today, long period northerly swells will affect the island intermittently; this is forecast to persist into the weekend. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated rain-showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Variably Cloudy

Scattered Rain-Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 22°C / 72°F 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:46 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 05:53 PM 05:54 PM 05:55 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2071