DATE ISSUED: Friday, January 10th, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) January 11th, 2025
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Generally fair.
Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:54 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northerly to northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively stable air mass with low moisture levels in the wake of a weak frontal boundary will restrict precipitation. Additionally, a slightly cooler atmosphere and a slight increase in wind speeds are expected during this forecast period.
Long period northerly swell will cause seas to deteriorate and peak at 9 feet during this forecast period. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy,
Brief Isolated showers
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Isolated showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
23°C / 73°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:46 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:54 PM
|
05:55 PM
|
05:55 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2072
