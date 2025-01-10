PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, January 10th, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) January 11th, 2025
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
 
WEATHER:   
This afternoon: Generally fair.
Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
  
Sunset Today: 5:54 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.  
  
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northerly to northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A relatively stable air mass with low moisture levels in the wake of a weak frontal boundary will restrict precipitation. Additionally, a slightly cooler atmosphere and a slight increase in wind speeds are expected during this forecast period.  
Long period northerly swell will cause seas to deteriorate and peak at 9 feet during this forecast period. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough         WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet 
  
SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.
  
FORECASTER: Albert
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
 
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy,
Brief Isolated showers
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Isolated showers Possible
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated showers Possible
HIGH TEMP
29°C / 84°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
23°C / 73°F
24°C / 75°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:46 AM
06:47 AM
06:47 AM
SUNSET
05:54 PM
05:55 PM
05:55 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2072

