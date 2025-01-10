DATE ISSUED: Friday, January 10th, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) January 11th, 2025

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Generally fair.

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:54 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northerly to northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable air mass with low moisture levels in the wake of a weak frontal boundary will restrict precipitation. Additionally, a slightly cooler atmosphere and a slight increase in wind speeds are expected during this forecast period.

Long period northerly swell will cause seas to deteriorate and peak at 9 feet during this forecast period. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Variably Cloudy, Brief Isolated showers Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Isolated showers Possible Partly Cloudy, Isolated showers Possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:47 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 05:54 PM 05:55 PM 05:55 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2072