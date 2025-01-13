DATE ISSUED: Monday, January 13, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) January 14, 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through tonight: Mainly fair.
Tuesday morning through midday: Mostly fair to partly cloudy and brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:56 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: North northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A dry and stable atmosphere with light winds will prevail through tonight. However, moisture associated with a frontal boundary may produce isolated showers tomorrow.
Occasional pulses of long period swells are expected for the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to occasionally cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:56 PM
|
05:57 PM
|
05:57 PM
