DATE ISSUED: Monday, January 13, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) January 14, 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through tonight: Mainly fair.
Tuesday morning through midday: Mostly fair to partly cloudy and brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:56 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: North northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A dry and stable atmosphere with light winds will prevail through tonight. However, moisture associated with a frontal boundary may produce isolated showers tomorrow.
Occasional pulses of long period swells are expected for the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate             WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to occasionally cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
 WEATHER
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers Possible
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
23°C / 73°F
SUNRISE
06:47 AM
06:47 AM
06:47 AM
SUNSET
05:56 PM
05:57 PM
05:57 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2073

