DATE ISSUED: Monday, January 13, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) January 14, 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through tonight: Mainly fair.

Tuesday morning through midday: Mostly fair to partly cloudy and brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:56 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: North northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A dry and stable atmosphere with light winds will prevail through tonight. However, moisture associated with a frontal boundary may produce isolated showers tomorrow.

Occasional pulses of long period swells are expected for the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to occasionally cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:47 AM 06:47 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 05:56 PM 05:57 PM 05:57 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2073