DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 14th January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 15th January 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon and evening: Variably cloudy with scattered rain-showers.
Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F
Sunset Today: 5:57 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Today through Wednesday midday: North to northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 4 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A frontal boundary is affecting the area. Expect variably cloudy conditions and scattered rain-showers, primarily this afternoon and evening. Cooler temperatures will remain in its passage.
Long period swells persist and will continue intermittently for the upcoming days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Scattered Rain-showers
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
23°C / 73°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:57 PM
|
05:57 PM
|
05:58 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2074
