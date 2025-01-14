PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 14th January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 15th January 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon and evening: Variably cloudy with scattered rain-showers.
Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy. 
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F
Sunset Today: 5:57 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
Today through Wednesday midday: North to northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 4 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A frontal boundary is affecting the area. Expect variably cloudy conditions and scattered rain-showers, primarily this afternoon and evening. Cooler temperatures will remain in its passage.
Long period swells persist and will continue intermittently for the upcoming days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate             WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
Scattered Rain-showers
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
23°C / 73°F
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
06:47 AM
06:47 AM
06:47 AM
SUNSET
05:57 PM
05:57 PM
05:58 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2074

