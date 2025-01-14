DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 14th January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 15th January 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon and evening: Variably cloudy with scattered rain-showers.

Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 5:57 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Wednesday midday: North to northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 4 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A frontal boundary is affecting the area. Expect variably cloudy conditions and scattered rain-showers, primarily this afternoon and evening. Cooler temperatures will remain in its passage.

Long period swells persist and will continue intermittently for the upcoming days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Scattered Rain-showers Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:47 AM 06:47 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 05:57 PM 05:57 PM 05:58 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2074