PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN

DATE ISSUED: Sunday, February 14, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)   

VALID UNTIL: Monday morning (12:00 LST) February 15, 2021  

 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE….  

 

WEATHER:      

This Afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy.  

Tonight, through Monday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy becoming cloudy at times with brief showers.  

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F  

    

Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.    

SURFACE WINDS: 
This Afternoon through Monday midday: Easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 19 mph with higher gusts.  

    

SYNOPSIS:     

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will continue to generate a brisk easterly wind flow across the region. Consequently, breezy conditions and choppy seas will be maintained over the local area.  

A small craft advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough        WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet   

    

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.  

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with passing showers.  

    

FORECASTER: Leblanc  

   

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1059

