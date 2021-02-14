DATE ISSUED: Sunday, February 14, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Monday morning (12:00 LST) February 15, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE….

WEATHER:

This Afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy.

Tonight, through Monday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy becoming cloudy at times with brief showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Monday midday: Easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 19 mph with higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will continue to generate a brisk easterly wind flow across the region. Consequently, breezy conditions and choppy seas will be maintained over the local area.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with passing showers.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1059