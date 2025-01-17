DATE ISSUED: Friday 17th January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 18th January 2025
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:58 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 18 mph and possible higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
A shear line will account for cloudiness and showers across the region. Additionally, winds are expected to strengthen, particularly during the latter part of this forecast period.
A small craft advisory has been issued as seas are expected to deteriorate and peak near 8 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:58 PM
|
05:59 PM
|
06:00 PM
