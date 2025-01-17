DATE ISSUED: Friday 17th January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 18th January 2025

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:58 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 18 mph and possible higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A shear line will account for cloudiness and showers across the region. Additionally, winds are expected to strengthen, particularly during the latter part of this forecast period.

A small craft advisory has been issued as seas are expected to deteriorate and peak near 8 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:47 AM 06:47 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 05:58 PM 05:59 PM 06:00 PM

