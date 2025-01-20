DATE ISSUED: Monday 20th January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 21st January 2025

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy.

Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:00 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 20 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Generally fair and breezy conditions continue, as a stable and relatively dry atmosphere dominates. Meanwhile, moisture levels will increase noticeably overnight and brisk showers are expected.

Expect moderate to rough sea conditions for the next 48 hours. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Poss. Variably Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Poss. HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:47 AM 06:47 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 06:00 PM 06:01 PM 06:02 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2079