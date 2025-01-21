DATE ISSUED: Sunday, 19 January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) 20 January 2025

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Monday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:00 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Monday midday: Easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 20 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of low-level clouds moving across the region will account for periodic isolated showers during this forecast period. Meanwhile, a tightened surface pressure gradient will maintain breezy conditions.

Moderate to rough seas, peaking up to 9 feet, are expected through the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Sunday Monday Tuesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:47 AM 06:47 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 06:00 PM 06:00 PM 06:01 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2080