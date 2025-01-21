DATE ISSUED: Sunday, 19 January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) 20 January 2025
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Monday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:00 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Monday midday: Easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 20 mph and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Patches of low-level clouds moving across the region will account for periodic isolated showers during this forecast period. Meanwhile, a tightened surface pressure gradient will maintain breezy conditions.
Moderate to rough seas, peaking up to 9 feet, are expected through the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Sunday
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:00 PM
|
06:00 PM
|
06:01 PM
