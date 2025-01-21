PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Sunday, 19 January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) 20 January 2025
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Monday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F              
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:00 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Monday midday: Easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 20 mph and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
Patches of low-level clouds moving across the region will account for periodic isolated showers during this forecast period. Meanwhile, a tightened surface pressure gradient will maintain breezy conditions.
Moderate to rough seas, peaking up to 9 feet, are expected through the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough       
WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Sunday
Monday
Tuesday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:47 AM
06:47 AM
06:47 AM
SUNSET
06:00 PM
06:00 PM
06:01 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2080

