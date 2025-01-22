PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 22nd January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 23rd January 2025
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:02 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
Patches of low level clouds will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers as they move across the region. Additionally, the Atlantic high pressure system will continue to generate brisk winds.
Seas are expected to peak at 9 feet through the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough        WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
29°C / 84°F
30°C / 86°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
23°C / 73°F
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
06:47 AM
06:47 AM
06:47 AM
SUNSET
06:02 PM
06:02 PM
06:03 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2081

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY