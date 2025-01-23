PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, January 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) January 24th, 2025
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
 
WEATHER:   
This afternoon through tonight: Cloudy at first, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers.
Friday morning through midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
  
Sunset Today: 6:02 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.  
  
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS: 
Drifting pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers. Additionally, gentle to moderate winds will persist.
Moderate to rough sea conditions will continue during the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough         WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet 
  
SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
  
FORECASTER: Albert
 vis
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
 
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy,
Isolated showers
Occasionally Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
29°C / 84°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
24°C / 75°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:47 AM
06:47 AM
06:47 AM
SUNSET
06:02 PM
06:03 PM
06:03 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2082

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY