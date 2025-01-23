DATE ISSUED: Thursday, January 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) January 24th, 2025

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through tonight: Cloudy at first, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Friday morning through midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:02 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Drifting pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers. Additionally, gentle to moderate winds will persist.

Moderate to rough sea conditions will continue during the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Variably Cloudy, Isolated showers Occasionally Cloudy Scattered Showers Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:47 AM 06:47 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 06:02 PM 06:03 PM 06:03 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2082