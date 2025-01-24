DATE ISSUED: Friday, 24 January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 25 January 2025

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and slightly breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:03 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 6 to 14 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Available moisture associated with a passing low-level trough will cause cloudy periods and showers, during this forecast period. Additionally, brisk winds will persist throughout the weekend.

Moderate to rough seas will continue through the next couple of days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Slightly Breezy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Slightly Breezy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:47 AM 06:47 AM 06:46 AM SUNSET 06:03 PM 06:03 PM 06:04 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2083