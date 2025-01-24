PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, 24 January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 25 January 2025
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and slightly breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F              
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:03 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 6 to 14 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS: 
Available moisture associated with a passing low-level trough will cause cloudy periods and showers, during this forecast period. Additionally, brisk winds will persist throughout the weekend.
Moderate to rough seas will continue through the next couple of days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough       
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
 vis
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  Slightly Breezy,
 Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Breezy,
 Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:47 AM
06:47 AM
06:46 AM
SUNSET
06:03 PM
06:03 PM
06:04 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2083

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY