DATE ISSUED: Monday 27th January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 28th January 2025

… A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6AM TUESDAY 28th JANUARY 2025 …

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with light rain-showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:04 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Stable and breezy conditions continue to dominate the general weather pattern. However, expect occasional showers and wind gusts from incoming cloud patches.

Meanwhile, moderate to rough sea conditions will persist today. However, a gradual improvement is expected starting overnight. Small-craft operators and swimmers should maintain caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with light rain-showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Occasionally Cloudy Breezy Scattered Rain-Showers Variably Cloudy Breezy Isolated Rain-showers Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Poss. HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:46 AM 06:46 AM SUNSET 06:04 PM 06:05 PM 06:06 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2084