PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday 27th January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 28th January 2025
… A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6AM TUESDAY 28th JANUARY 2025 …
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with light rain-showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               
Forecast Low:  25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:04 P.M.                   
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
Stable and breezy conditions continue to dominate the general weather pattern. However, expect occasional showers and wind gusts from incoming cloud patches.
Meanwhile, moderate to rough sea conditions will persist today. However, a gradual improvement is expected starting overnight. Small-craft operators and swimmers should maintain caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough        
WAVES/SWELLS:     5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with light rain-showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
WEATHER
Occasionally Cloudy
Breezy
Scattered Rain-Showers
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Rain-showers
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss.
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:46 AM
06:46 AM
06:46 AM
SUNSET
06:04 PM
06:05 PM
06:06 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2084

