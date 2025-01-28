DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 28th January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 29th January 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Variably cloudy with light rain-showers.

Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Generally fair. Light showers are possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:05 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 4 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Stable conditions continue to dominate. However, incoming cloud patches may produce light rain-showers.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy with light rain-showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Light Rain-Showers Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers Poss. Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:46 AM 06:46 AM SUNSET 06:05 PM 06:06 PM 06:06 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2085