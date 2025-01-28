DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 28th January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 29th January 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Variably cloudy with light rain-showers.
Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Generally fair. Light showers are possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:05 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 4 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Stable conditions continue to dominate. However, incoming cloud patches may produce light rain-showers.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy with light rain-showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Light Rain-Showers
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss.
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:46 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:05 PM
|
06:06 PM
|
06:06 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2085
View comments
Hide comments