PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 28th January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 29th January 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Variably cloudy with light rain-showers.
Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Generally fair. Light showers are possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               
Forecast Low:  25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:05 P.M.                   
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 4 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Stable conditions continue to dominate. However, incoming cloud patches may produce light rain-showers.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        
WAVES/SWELLS:     3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy with light rain-showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
 WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
Light Rain-Showers
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss.
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:46 AM
06:46 AM
06:46 AM
SUNSET
06:05 PM
06:06 PM
06:06 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2085

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY