DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 29th January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 30th January 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
Tonight through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A low level trough will increase the probability of showers during the latter part of this forecast period. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain light to gentle winds.
Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
 WEATHER
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Isolated showers Possible
Variably Cloudy,
Brief Isolated Showers
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Isolated showers Possible
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
24°C / 75°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:46 AM
06:46 AM
06:45 AM
SUNSET
06:06 PM
06:06 PM
06:07 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2086

