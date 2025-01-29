DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 29th January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 30th January 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Tonight through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A low level trough will increase the probability of showers during the latter part of this forecast period. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain light to gentle winds.

Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Isolated showers Possible Variably Cloudy, Brief Isolated Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy, Isolated showers Possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:46 AM 06:45 AM SUNSET 06:06 PM 06:06 PM 06:07 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2086