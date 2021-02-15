DATE ISSUED: Monday, February 15, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) February 16, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE….

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeast to east with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A strong Atlantic high-pressure ridge with a tight pressure gradient persists across the region. It is producing brisk winds and supporting rough seas across the local area. Patches of clouds embedded in the wind flow will generate a few, brief isolated showers.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution. A small craft advisory will remain in effect for St. Maarten.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 10 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1060