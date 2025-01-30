DATE ISSUED: Thursday 30th January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 31st January 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 4 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A low-level trough will account for periods of cloudiness and isolated showers across the local area. The Atlantic high-pressure system will produce light to moderate winds.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy
Light Haze
Isolated Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated showers
|
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Scattered Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:46 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:06 PM
|
06:07 PM
|
06:07 PM
