DATE ISSUED: Thursday 30th January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 31st January 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 4 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A low-level trough will account for periods of cloudiness and isolated showers across the local area. The Atlantic high-pressure system will produce light to moderate winds.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Light Haze Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated showers Variably Cloudy Breezy Scattered Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:45 AM 06:45 AM SUNSET 06:06 PM 06:07 PM 06:07 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2087