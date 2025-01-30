PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday 30th January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 31st January 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 4 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A low-level trough will account for periods of cloudiness and isolated showers across the local area. The Atlantic high-pressure system will produce light to moderate winds.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
WEATHER
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy
Light Haze
Isolated Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated showers
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Scattered Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
06:46 AM
06:45 AM
06:45 AM
SUNSET
06:06 PM
06:07 PM
06:07 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2087

