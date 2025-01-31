DATE ISSUED: Friday 31st January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 1st February 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
Saturday morning through midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with light haze, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:07 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 8 to 20 mph and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Despite a relatively stable atmosphere, drifting pockets of moisture will cause isolated showers. Meanwhile, a tightened surface pressure gradient will maintain breezy conditions.
Moderate seas are expected today, with a gradual deterioration starting tomorrow. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated showers Possible
|
Partly cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:45 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:07 PM
|
06:07 PM
|
06:08 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2088
View comments
Hide comments