PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday 31st January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 1st February 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
Saturday morning through midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with light haze, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:07 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 8 to 20 mph and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
Despite a relatively stable atmosphere, drifting pockets of moisture will cause isolated showers. Meanwhile, a tightened surface pressure gradient will maintain breezy conditions.
Moderate seas are expected today, with a gradual deterioration starting tomorrow. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
 vis
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
WEATHER
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated showers Possible
Partly cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers
Partly cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers Possible
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
29°C / 84°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
06:45 AM
06:45 AM
06:45 AM
SUNSET
06:07 PM
06:07 PM
06:08 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2088

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY