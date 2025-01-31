DATE ISSUED: Friday 31st January 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 1st February 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Saturday morning through midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with light haze, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:07 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 8 to 20 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Despite a relatively stable atmosphere, drifting pockets of moisture will cause isolated showers. Meanwhile, a tightened surface pressure gradient will maintain breezy conditions.

Moderate seas are expected today, with a gradual deterioration starting tomorrow. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated showers Possible Partly cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:45 AM 06:45 AM 06:45 AM SUNSET 06:07 PM 06:07 PM 06:08 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2088