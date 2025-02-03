DATE ISSUED: Monday 3rd February 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 4th February 2025

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6:00 AM TUESDAY, 04TH FEBRUARY…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with light haze and isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:08 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to east northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Drifting pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere will account for isolated showers. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate gentle to moderate winds.

Seas are expected to gradually subside during the next 24 hours. However, small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Poss Fair/Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Poss Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:45 AM 06:44 AM 06:44 AM SUNSET 06:08 PM 06:09 PM 06:09 PM

