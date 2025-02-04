DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 4th February 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 5th February 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:09 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 13 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A weakened Atlantic high-pressure system will generate light to moderate winds across the region. Additionally, a weak low level trough may cause isolated showers.
Seas will peak near 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84° F
|
29°C / 84° F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:44 AM
|
06:44 AM
|
06:44 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:09 PM
|
06:09 PM
|
06:10 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2090
View comments
Hide comments