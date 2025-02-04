PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 4th February 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 5th February 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F               Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:09 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 13 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A weakened Atlantic high-pressure system will generate light to moderate winds across the region. Additionally, a weak low level trough may cause isolated showers.  
Seas will peak near 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
29°C / 84° F
29°C / 84° F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:44 AM
06:44 AM
06:44 AM
SUNSET
06:09 PM
06:09 PM
06:10 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2090

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY