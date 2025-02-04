DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 4th February 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 5th February 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:09 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A weakened Atlantic high-pressure system will generate light to moderate winds across the region. Additionally, a weak low level trough may cause isolated showers.

Seas will peak near 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Variably Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84° F 29°C / 84° F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:44 AM 06:44 AM 06:44 AM SUNSET 06:09 PM 06:09 PM 06:10 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2090