DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 5th February 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 6th February 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:09 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 18 mph and possible higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will generate gentle to moderate winds across the region. Meanwhile, a weak low-level trough will produce isolated showers.

Slight to moderate seas will persist.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy Breezy Scattered Rain-Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:44 AM 06:44 AM 06:43 AM SUNSET 06:09 PM 06:10 PM 06:10 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2091