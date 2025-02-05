PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 5th February 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 6th February 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:09 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 18 mph and possible higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
The Atlantic high-pressure system will generate gentle to moderate winds across the region. Meanwhile, a weak low-level trough will produce isolated showers.
Slight to moderate seas will persist.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
WEATHER
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Scattered Rain-Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:44 AM
06:44 AM
06:43 AM
SUNSET
06:09 PM
06:10 PM
06:10 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2091

