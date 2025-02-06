DATE ISSUED: Thursday, February 06th, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) February 07th, 2025

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:10 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:43 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 20 mph and possible higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate brisk winds across the region. Additionally, pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere will produce isolated showers.

Moderate to rough sea conditions will persist for the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:44 AM 06:43 AM 06:43 AM SUNSET 06:10 PM 06:10 PM 06:11 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2092