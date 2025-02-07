DATE ISSUED: Friday 7th February 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 8th February 2025

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

Today through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:10 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:43 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Saturday midday: Northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system dominates and will maintain a stable conditions and moderate to fresh winds across the region. However, expect brisk showers from incoming cloud patches.

Slight to rough sea conditions will persist, with rougher conditions along and offshore the eastern coastline. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Occasionally Cloudy Breezy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:43 AM 06:43 AM 06:42 AM SUNSET 06:10 PM 06:11 PM 06:11 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2093