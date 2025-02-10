DATE ISSUED: Monday 10th February 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 11th February 2025

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:12 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to east northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph and possible higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A dominant Atlantic high pressure system will maintain a relatively stable atmosphere and breezy conditions. However, drifting patches of low level clouds are expected to cause brief isolated showers.

Moderate to rough seas will persist through the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy Breezy Light Rain-Showers Variably Cloudy Breezy Scattered Rain-showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:42 AM 06:42 AM 06:41 AM SUNSET 06:12 PM 06:12 PM 06:12 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2094