DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 11th February 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 12th February 2025
 
… A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE …
 
WEATHER:   
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
  
Sunset Today: 6:12 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:41 A.M.  
  
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph and possible higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a relatively stable atmosphere and breezy conditions across the region. However, drifting patches of low-level clouds are expected to produce brief isolated showers.
Moderate to rough seas will persist, with a gradual deterioration expected tomorrow. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough         WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet 
  
SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with scattered rain-showers.
  
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
 
WEATHER
Fair/ Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated showers
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Scattered Rain-showers
HIGH TEMP
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F
23°C / 73°F
23°C / 73°F
SUNRISE
06:42 AM
06:41 AM
06:41 AM
SUNSET
06:12 PM
06:12 PM
06:13 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2095

