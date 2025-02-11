DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 11th February 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 12th February 2025

… A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE …

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:12 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:41 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph and possible higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a relatively stable atmosphere and breezy conditions across the region. However, drifting patches of low-level clouds are expected to produce brief isolated showers.

Moderate to rough seas will persist, with a gradual deterioration expected tomorrow. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with scattered rain-showers.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/ Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy Breezy Isolated showers Variably Cloudy Breezy Scattered Rain-showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:42 AM 06:41 AM 06:41 AM SUNSET 06:12 PM 06:12 PM 06:13 PM

