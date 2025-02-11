DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 11th February 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 12th February 2025
… A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE …
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:12 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:41 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph and possible higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a relatively stable atmosphere and breezy conditions across the region. However, drifting patches of low-level clouds are expected to produce brief isolated showers.
Moderate to rough seas will persist, with a gradual deterioration expected tomorrow. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with scattered rain-showers.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/ Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated showers
|
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Scattered Rain-showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:42 AM
|
06:41 AM
|
06:41 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:12 PM
|
06:12 PM
|
06:13 PM
