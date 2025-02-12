PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 12th February 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 13th February 2025
 
… A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE …
 
WEATHER:   
This afternoon through tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
Thursday morning through midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F               Forecast Low: 22°C / 72°F
  
Sunset Today: 6:12 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:41 A.M.  
  
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 22 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
Patches of low-level clouds within the wind flow will cause isolated showers. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain breezy conditions across the region.
Above normal seas will persist for the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough         WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 9 feet 
  
SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
  
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
 
WEATHER
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated showers
Variably Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated showers
HIGH TEMP
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
22°C / 72°F
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
06:41 AM
06:41 AM
06:40 AM
SUNSET
06:12 PM
06:13 PM
06:13 PM

