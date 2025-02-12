DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 12th February 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 13th February 2025

… A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE …

WEATHER:

This afternoon through tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Thursday morning through midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 22°C / 72°F

Sunset Today: 6:12 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:41 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 22 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of low-level clouds within the wind flow will cause isolated showers. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain breezy conditions across the region.

Above normal seas will persist for the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated showers Variably Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 22°C / 72°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:41 AM 06:41 AM 06:40 AM SUNSET 06:12 PM 06:13 PM 06:13 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2096