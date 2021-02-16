PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)   

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) February 17, 2021  

 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…  

 

WEATHER:      

This afternoon: Generally fair and breezy.  

Tonight through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.  

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F  

    

Sunset Today: 6:14 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:38 A.M.    

    

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeast to east with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and occasional higher gusts.  

    

SYNOPSIS:     

A tight surface pressure gradient is producing brisk winds and supporting rough seas across the local area. Patches of clouds embedded in the wind flow may generate a few brief showers.  

Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution. A small craft advisory will remain in effect for St. Maarten.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to Rough        WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 10 feet   

    SatSingle_vis.jpg

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.  

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.  

    

FORECASTER: Pierre  

   

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1061

