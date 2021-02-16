DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) February 17, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Generally fair and breezy.

Tonight through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:14 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeast to east with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A tight surface pressure gradient is producing brisk winds and supporting rough seas across the local area. Patches of clouds embedded in the wind flow may generate a few brief showers.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution. A small craft advisory will remain in effect for St. Maarten.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 10 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Pierre

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1061