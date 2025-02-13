DATE ISSUED: Thursday 13th February 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 14th February 2025

… A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE …

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday afternoon: Generally cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday afternoon: East northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 22 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate brisk winds across the region. Available moisture along with favorable upper-level conditions will account for periods of cloudiness and showers. Residents and users of areas prone to flooding are advised to exercise caution.

Above normal seas will persist for the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Generally Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated showers Possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:41 AM 06:40 AM 06:40 AM SUNSET 06:13 PM 06:13 PM 06:14 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2097