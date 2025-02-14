DATE ISSUED: Friday 14th February 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 15th February 2025

… A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE …

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with scattered rain-showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeast to easterly with a moderate breeze of 13 to 18 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A high-pressure system dominates and will maintain moderate winds while limiting showers, across the region. Meanwhile, incoming cloud patches bring periodic rain-showers and wind gusts.

Rough sea conditions are affecting the eastern and southern coastlines, and offshore waters. Conditions are forecast to persist through the weekend. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with scattered rain-showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Breezy Scattered Rain-Showers Variably Cloudy Breezy Scattered showers Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:40 AM 06:40 AM 06:39 AM SUNSET 06:13 PM 06:14 PM 06:14 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2098