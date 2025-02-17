PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday 17th February 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 18th February 2025
 
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6:00AM TUESDAY, 18TH FEBRUARY…
 
WEATHER:   
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F
  
Sunset Today: 6:15 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:38 A.M.  
  
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 15 mph and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a relatively stable atmosphere across the region. Meanwhile, pockets of moisture within the wind flow will increase the probability for showers.
Seas are expected to gradually subside during the next 24 hours. However, small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough         WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet 
  
SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.  
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
 
WEATHER
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Likely
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Scattered Showers
HIGH TEMP
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
23°C / 73°F
25°C / 77°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
06:38 AM
06:38 AM
06:37 AM
SUNSET
06:15 PM
06:15 PM
06:15 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2099

