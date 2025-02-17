DATE ISSUED: Monday 17th February 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 18th February 2025

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6:00AM TUESDAY, 18TH FEBRUARY…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:15 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 15 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a relatively stable atmosphere across the region. Meanwhile, pockets of moisture within the wind flow will increase the probability for showers.

Seas are expected to gradually subside during the next 24 hours. However, small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Likely Variably Cloudy Breezy Scattered Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:38 AM 06:38 AM 06:37 AM SUNSET 06:15 PM 06:15 PM 06:15 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2099