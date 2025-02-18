DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, February 18th, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday morning (12:00 LST) February 19th, 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday morning: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:15 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 20 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Despite a relatively stable atmosphere, drifting patches of low-level clouds may cause isolated showers. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate breezy conditions across the region.

Seas will peak near 7 feet for the next few days. However, long period swells will continue to affect local waters. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:38 AM 06:37 AM 06:37 AM SUNSET 06:15 PM 06:15 PM 06:16 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2100