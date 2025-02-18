DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, February 18th, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday morning (12:00 LST) February 19th, 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday morning: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:15 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:37 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 20 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Despite a relatively stable atmosphere, drifting patches of low-level clouds may cause isolated showers. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate breezy conditions across the region.
Seas will peak near 7 feet for the next few days. However, long period swells will continue to affect local waters. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:38 AM
|
06:37 AM
|
06:37 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:15 PM
|
06:15 PM
|
06:16 PM
