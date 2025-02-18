PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, February 18th, 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday morning (12:00 LST) February 19th, 2025
 
WEATHER:   
This afternoon through Wednesday morning: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
  
Sunset Today: 6:15 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:37 A.M.  
  
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 20 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS: 
Despite a relatively stable atmosphere, drifting patches of low-level clouds may cause isolated showers. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate breezy conditions across the region.
Seas will peak near 7 feet for the next few days. However, long period swells will continue to affect local waters. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet 
  
SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.  
  
FORECASTER: Eugenio
 
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
 
WEATHER
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers Possible
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers 
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers Possible
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
06:38 AM
06:37 AM
06:37 AM
SUNSET
06:15 PM
06:15 PM
06:16 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2100

