DATE ISSUED: Friday 21st February 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 22nd February 2025
WEATHER:   
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
  
Sunset Today: 6:16 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:36 A.M.  
  
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East northeasterly to east southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 7 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain light to moderate winds across the region. A weak trough will account for isolated showers, particularly during the latter part of this forecast period.
Seas will peak near 7 feet for the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate           WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet 
  
SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers Poss.
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
28°C / 82°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
24°C / 75°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:36 AM
06:36 AM
06:35 AM
SUNSET
06:16 PM
06:16 PM
06:17 PM

