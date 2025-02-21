DATE ISSUED: Friday 21st February 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 22nd February 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:16 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East northeasterly to east southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 7 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain light to moderate winds across the region. A weak trough will account for isolated showers, particularly during the latter part of this forecast period.
Seas will peak near 7 feet for the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers Poss.
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:36 AM
|
06:36 AM
|
06:35 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:16 PM
|
06:16 PM
|
06:17 PM
