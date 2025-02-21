DATE ISSUED: Friday 21st February 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 22nd February 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:16 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East northeasterly to east southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 7 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain light to moderate winds across the region. A weak trough will account for isolated showers, particularly during the latter part of this forecast period.

Seas will peak near 7 feet for the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Poss. Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Isolated Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers Poss HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 28°C / 82°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:36 AM 06:36 AM 06:35 AM SUNSET 06:16 PM 06:16 PM 06:17 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2103