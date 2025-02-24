DATE ISSUED: Monday 24th February 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 25th February 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally fair and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:17 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:34 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to east-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a relatively stable atmosphere and light to moderate winds. Meanwhile, pockets of moisture within the wind flow may cause isolated showers.

Long period northerly swells will maintain moderate seas during the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Generally Fair, Breezy,

Isolated Showers Possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:34 AM 06:34 AM 06:33 AM SUNSET 06:17 PM 06:17 PM 06:18 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2105