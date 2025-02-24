PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday 24th February 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 25th February 2025
WEATHER:   
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally fair and breezy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
  
Sunset Today: 6:17 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:34 A.M.  
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to east-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a relatively stable atmosphere and light to moderate winds. Meanwhile, pockets of moisture within the wind flow may cause isolated showers.
Long period northerly swells will maintain moderate seas during the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet 
SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
WEATHER
Generally Fair,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers Possible
Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers Possible
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers Possible
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F
25°C / 77°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
06:34 AM
06:34 AM
06:33 AM
SUNSET
06:17 PM
06:17 PM
06:18 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2105

