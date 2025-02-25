12 PM Public Weather Forecast
DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 25th February 2025 @ 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (06:00 LST) 26th February 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy. There is a low chance of showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:17 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:33 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeast to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 7 to 18 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
A high-pressure system continues to dominate conditions and will maintain light to moderate winds, while suppressing rainfall across the island.
Slight to moderate seas will persist throughout the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:34 AM
|
06:33 AM
|
06:32 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:17 PM
|
06:18 PM
|
06:18 PM
