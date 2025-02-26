12PM Public Weather Forecast
DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 26th February 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 27th February 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday morning: Variably cloudy and breezy. The isolated shower is likely.
Thursday morning through midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:33 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Today through Thursday midday: East-northeast to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 7 to 18 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
An approaching frontal system is influencing conditions over the region. However, a high-pressure system will suppress significant precipitation, while maintaining light to moderate winds across the island. Meanwhile, a trough enters the area overnight and morning showers are expected.
Slight to moderate seas will persist throughout the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Light Rain-Showers
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Occasionally Cloudy
Scattered Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:33 AM
|
06:32 AM
|
06:32 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:18 PM
|
06:18 PM
|
06:18 PM
