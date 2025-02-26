12PM Public Weather Forecast

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 26th February 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 27th February 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday morning: Variably cloudy and breezy. The isolated shower is likely.

Thursday morning through midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:33 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Thursday midday: East-northeast to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 7 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

An approaching frontal system is influencing conditions over the region. However, a high-pressure system will suppress significant precipitation, while maintaining light to moderate winds across the island. Meanwhile, a trough enters the area overnight and morning showers are expected.

Slight to moderate seas will persist throughout the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Breezy Light Rain-Showers Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers Occasionally Cloudy Scattered Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:33 AM 06:32 AM 06:32 AM SUNSET 06:18 PM 06:18 PM 06:18 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2107