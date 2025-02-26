PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

12PM Public Weather Forecast
DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 26th February 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 27th February 2025
WEATHER:   
This afternoon through Thursday morning: Variably cloudy and breezy. The isolated shower is likely.
Thursday morning through midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             
Forecast Low:  25°C / 77°F
  
Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M.                
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:33 A.M.  
SURFACE WINDS:
Today through Thursday midday: East-northeast to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 7 to 18 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
An approaching frontal system is influencing conditions over the region. However, a high-pressure system will suppress significant precipitation, while maintaining light to moderate winds across the island. Meanwhile, a trough enters the area overnight and morning showers are expected.
Slight to moderate seas will persist throughout the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate           
WAVES/SWELLS:     2 to 5 feet 
SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Light Rain-Showers
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Occasionally Cloudy
Scattered Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
06:33 AM
06:32 AM
06:32 AM
SUNSET
06:18 PM
06:18 PM
06:18 PM

