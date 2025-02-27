DATE ISSUED: Thursday 27th February 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 28th February 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:32 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A weak low level trough will cause brief isolated showers across the region. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will persist.

Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Poss HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:32 AM 06:32 AM 06:31 AM SUNSET 06:18 PM 06:18 PM 06:19 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2108