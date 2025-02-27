PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday 27th February 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 28th February 2025 
WEATHER:     
This afternoon through Friday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers. 
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 
   
Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:32 A.M.   
  
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph. 
SYNOPSIS:   
A weak low level trough will cause brief isolated showers across the region. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will persist.
Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days. 
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate              WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet  
SPECIAL FEATURE:  None. 
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible. 
FORECASTER: Albert 
  
 VIS
3-DAY FORECAST 
DAY 
Thursday 
Friday 
Saturday 
WEATHER 
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy 
Breezy 
Isolated Showers 
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy 
Breezy 
Isolated Showers  
Fair/Partly Cloudy 
Breezy 
Isolated Showers Poss 
HIGH TEMP 
29°C / 84°F 
29°C / 84°F 
30°C / 86°F 
LOW TEMP 
25°C / 77°F 
24°C / 75°F 
25°C / 77°F 
SUNRISE 
06:32 AM 
06:32 AM 
06:31 AM 
SUNSET 
06:18 PM 
06:18 PM 
06:19 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2108

