DATE ISSUED: Friday 28th February 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 01st March 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:31 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 17 mph and possible higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of low level clouds trailing a low level trough will cause cloudiness and isolated showers across the region. Additionally, the Atlantic high pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds.

Slight to moderate seas will persist throughout the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Breezy Scattered Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy Breezy Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:32 AM 06:31 AM 06:30 AM SUNSET 06:18 PM 06:19 PM 06:19 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2109