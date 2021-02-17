PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)   

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) February 18, 2021  

 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…  

 

WEATHER:      

This afternoon through tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.  

Thursday morning through midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a brief passing shower possible.  

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F  

    

Sunset Today: 6:14 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:37 A.M.    

    

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeast to east with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and occasional higher gusts.  

    

SYNOPSIS:     

A tight surface pressure gradient will maintain brisk winds and rough seas across the local area. Patches of clouds embedded in the wind flow will generate a few isolated showers.  

Breezy conditions will aid in keeping seas elevated over the next few days. Seas can be expected to peak up to 10 feet. As a result, small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution. A small craft advisory will remain in effect for St. Maarten.  

STATE OF THE SEA: Rough        WAVES/SWELLS: 8 to 10 feet   

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.  

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.  

    

FORECASTER: Pierre  

   

