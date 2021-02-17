DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) February 18, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Thursday morning through midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a brief passing shower possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:14 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeast to east with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A tight surface pressure gradient will maintain brisk winds and rough seas across the local area. Patches of clouds embedded in the wind flow will generate a few isolated showers.

Breezy conditions will aid in keeping seas elevated over the next few days. Seas can be expected to peak up to 10 feet. As a result, small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution. A small craft advisory will remain in effect for St. Maarten.

STATE OF THE SEA: Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 8 to 10 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

