12PM Public Weather Forecast

DATE ISSUED: Monday 3rd March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 4th March 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Generally cloudy with scattered showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:19 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:29 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon/evening: Southeast to easterly with a gentle breeze of 5 to 12 mph

Tonight, through Tuesday midday: East-northeast to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 8 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

An incoming trough is the main feature of this forecast period. Generally fair conditions this afternoon and evening will deteriorate, becoming cloudy with rain-showers from overnight, when the trough enters the area.

Slight to moderate seas will persist throughout the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers Cloudy Scattered Showers Variably Cloudy Scattered Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 28°C / 82°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 23°C / 73°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:30 AM 06:29 AM 06:28 AM SUNSET 06:19 PM 06:20 PM 06:20 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2110