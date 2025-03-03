PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

12PM Public Weather Forecast
DATE ISSUED: Monday 3rd March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 4th March 2025
WEATHER:   
This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Generally cloudy with scattered showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F                        
Forecast Low:  23°C / 73°F
  
Sunset Today: 6:19 P.M.                            
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:29 A.M. 
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon/evening: Southeast to easterly with a gentle breeze of 5 to 12 mph
Tonight, through Tuesday midday: East-northeast to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 8 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS: 
An incoming trough is the main feature of this forecast period. Generally fair conditions this afternoon and evening will deteriorate, becoming cloudy with rain-showers from overnight, when the trough enters the area.
Slight to moderate seas will persist throughout the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate           
WAVES/SWELLS:     3 to 6 feet 
SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday 
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Variably Cloudy
Scattered Showers 
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F  
28°C / 82°F  
29°C / 84°F  
LOW TEMP
23°C / 73°F  
23°C / 73°F  
23°C / 73°F  
SUNRISE
06:30 AM  
06:29 AM 
06:28 AM 
SUNSET
06:19 PM  
06:20 PM 
06:20 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2110

