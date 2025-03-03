12PM Public Weather Forecast
DATE ISSUED: Monday 3rd March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 4th March 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Generally cloudy with scattered showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F
Sunset Today: 6:19 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:29 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon/evening: Southeast to easterly with a gentle breeze of 5 to 12 mph
Tonight, through Tuesday midday: East-northeast to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 8 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
An incoming trough is the main feature of this forecast period. Generally fair conditions this afternoon and evening will deteriorate, becoming cloudy with rain-showers from overnight, when the trough enters the area.
Slight to moderate seas will persist throughout the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Cloudy
Scattered Showers
|
Variably Cloudy
Scattered Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
23°C / 73°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:30 AM
|
06:29 AM
|
06:28 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:19 PM
|
06:20 PM
|
06:20 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2110
View comments
Hide comments