VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 5th March 2025
WEATHER:   
This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Generally cloudy with scattered showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F                        
Forecast Low:  24°C / 75°F
  
Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M.                            
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:28 A.M. 
SURFACE WINDS:
Today through Wednesday midday: East to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 4 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A departing trough leaves relatively moist and slightly unstable conditions in its wake. Additionally, another shallow trough will enter the area during the morning period, accompanied by cloudiness and periodic showers. Meanwhile, expect wind speeds to range between light and moderate for this forecast period.
Slight to moderate seas will persist throughout the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate           
WAVES/SWELLS:      2 to 6 feet 
SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday 
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Generally Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy
Isolated Showers 
HIGH TEMP
29°C / 84°F 
28°C / 82°F  
29°C / 84°F  
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F 
23°C / 73°F  
24°C / 75°F  
SUNRISE
06:29 AM  
06:28 AM 
06:27 AM 
SUNSET
06:20 PM  
06:20 PM 
06:20 PM 

