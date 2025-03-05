DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 5th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 6th March 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through this evening: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

Tonight through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East southeasterly to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 5 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability trailing a low level trough will account for isolated showers across the region. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure system will continue to generate light to moderate winds.

Long period easterly swells will affect regional waters. Therefore, small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Generally Cloudy Scattered Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Poss Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Poss HIGH TEMP 28°C / 82°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:28 AM 06:27 AM 06:27 AM SUNSET 06:20 PM 06:20 PM 06:20 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2112