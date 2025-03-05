DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 5th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 6th March 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through this evening: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
Tonight through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East southeasterly to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 5 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture and instability trailing a low level trough will account for isolated showers across the region. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure system will continue to generate light to moderate winds.
Long period easterly swells will affect regional waters. Therefore, small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Generally Cloudy
Scattered Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss
|
HIGH TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
23°C / 73°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:28 AM
|
06:27 AM
|
06:27 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:20 PM
|
06:20 PM
|
06:20 PM
