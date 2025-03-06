DATE ISSUED: Thursday 6th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 7th March 2025

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 5 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Lingering moisture and instability associated with a low level trough, will continue to influence the local weather. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light to gentle winds.

Seas are expected to gradually subside during the next 36 hours.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Poss. Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Poss. HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:27 AM 06:27 AM 06:26 AM SUNSET 06:20 PM 06:20 PM 06:21 PM

