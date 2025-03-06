DATE ISSUED: Thursday 6th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 7th March 2025
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 5 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Lingering moisture and instability associated with a low level trough, will continue to influence the local weather. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light to gentle winds.
Seas are expected to gradually subside during the next 36 hours.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss.
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss.
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:27 AM
|
06:27 AM
|
06:26 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:20 PM
|
06:20 PM
|
06:21 PM
