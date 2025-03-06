PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday 6th March 2025 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 7th March 2025
WEATHER:   
This afternoon through Friday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F                        Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
  
Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M.                            Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M. 
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 5 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Lingering moisture and instability associated with a low level trough, will continue to influence the local weather. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light to gentle winds.
Seas are expected to gradually subside during the next 36 hours.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate           WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet 
SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
 vis
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Thursday
Friday 
Saturday 
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss.
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Poss.
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F  
30°C / 86°F  
30°C / 86°F  
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F  
25°C / 77°F  
25°C / 77°F  
SUNRISE
06:27 AM 
06:27 AM 
06:26 AM 
SUNSET
06:20 PM 
06:20 PM 
06:21 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2113

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY